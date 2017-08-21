C&EN’s Talented 12

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09533-cover1-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09533-cover1-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 21, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 33

This team of up-and-comers has big ideas for solving global problems with chemistry

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 33
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Environment

C&EN’s Talented 12

This team of up-and-comers has big ideas for solving global problems with chemistry

Chemistry explains why you shouldn’t stare at the solar eclipse without protection

Looking at the sun can set off damaging radical reactions in the eye

Widespread crop damage from dicamba herbicide fuels controversy

Plant scientists dispute claims by the herbicide’s manufacturers that new formulations can be used safely

  • Environment

    Sponsored Content: To see the power of chemistry, there’s no place like home

    For decades past and future, chemical innovations indelibly impact how our homes look, feel, and function.

  • Business

    Contract services for biologics evolve

    As the drug pipeline fills with large molecules, contractors add to customer offerings

  • Atmospheric Chemistry

    Periodic graphics: The chemistry of air-conditioning

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains how refrigerants help keep us cool on hot summer days

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Flexible batteries get safer with sodium

Devices could power wearable and implantable medical devices with reduced chemical risk

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Scientists bring the party and hagfish bring traffic accidents

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT