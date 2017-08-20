Botaneco plants New Jersey lab

Botaneco, an Alberta-based maker of personal care ingredients, has opened a technical service lab in Lambertville, N.J., to develop a U.S. customer base for its safflower-derived oleosomes. Oleosomes are micron-sized oil-containing spheres found naturally in oil-bearing plant seeds such as safflower, sunflower, and rapeseed. In addition to skin moisturizing properties, the firm says, they have emulsification, sunscreen, and active ingredient delivery applications.
