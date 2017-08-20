Clariant-Huntsman merger eyed by FTC

As part of its antitrust review of the merger of Clariant and Huntsman Corp., the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is seeking more information on two products made by both firms: sodium isethionate, used in personal care products, and a polyetheramine used in construction, paints, and inks. Combined annual sales of the two products are less than $24 million at each firm, Clariant says. Both companies say they can satisfy any FTC concerns and close the deal by the end of the year.
