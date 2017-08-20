Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Flexible batteries get safer with sodium-based aqueous electrolytes

Devices could power wearable and implantable medical devices with reduced chemical risk

by Stu Borman
August 20, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chem
This belt-shaped aqueous sodium-ion battery comes with reduced chemical risk.
Photo of a person’s hand bending a belt-shaped aqueous sodium-ion battery into a U-shape.
Credit: Chem
This belt-shaped aqueous sodium-ion battery comes with reduced chemical risk.

Researchers are developing batteries and energy-storing supercapacitors that flex with the body while powering wearable and implantable medical devices. But so far these power sources have used electrolytes containing strong acids, strong bases, or toxic and flammable organic solutions, which can cause harm if they leak. Yonggang Wang, Huisheng Peng, and coworkers at Fudan University have now created bendable sodium-ion batteries containing biofriendly aqueous electrolytes (Chem 2017, DOI: 10.1016/j.chempr.2017.05.004). The batteries have a Na0.44MnO2 cathode and a carbon-coated NaTi2(PO4)3 anode in contact with one of three sodium-based electrolytes: a sodium sulfate solution, intravenous saline, or a cell culture medium. In a belt-shaped design, the cathode and anode sandwich an electrolyte-soaked separator. And a fiber-shaped design has carbon nanotube electrodes embedded with cathode and anode nanomaterials and surrounded by electrolyte. The batteries have charge capacities and power outputs per unit volume comparable to those of previously reported flexible lithium-ion batteries and supercapacitors. But for now their power output per unit mass and maximum operating voltage are too low to be commercially practical. In future work, the researchers hope to improve the batteries by using higher capacity electrode materials and to test their ability to energize actual medical devices.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Implantable batteries run on oxygen in the body
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogel battery could power bio-implants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
High-performance textile batteries made by the spool

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE