Lonza gets Swiss micronization firm

The Swiss fine chemicals giant Lonza has acquired Micro-Macinazione, a specialist in custom micronization of active pharmaceutical ingredients and other fine chemicals. Based in the south of Switzerland, Micro-Macinazione has annual sales of $20 million and about 120 employees. The acquisition builds on Lonza’s micronization capabilities, which were expanded earlier this year when it purchased Capsugel. Capsugel acquired a U.S. micronization company, Powdersize, in 2016.
