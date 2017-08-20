Pfizer expands plant in North Carolina

Pfizer will spend $100 million to expand its gene therapy manufacturing facility in Sanford, N.C. Pfizer acquired the plant last year as part of its purchase of Bamboo Therapeutics, a gene therapy developer founded by three University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, scientists. The facility uses adeno-associated viruses to deliver genes that teach cells how to make missing or defective proteins. Only one gene therapy, the rare-disease treatment Glybera, has been approved in the U.S. or Europe.
