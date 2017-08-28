Albemarle to add 200 jobs in North Carolina

Albemarle plans to bring 200 jobs to North Carolina. In Kings Mountain, the specialty chemical maker will add 170 jobs and invest $10.5 million over the next five years in a manufacturing and services facility. The project was facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant from the state and supported by the state Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. Albemarle will also add 30 jobs at its headquarters in Charlotte.
