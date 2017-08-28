August 28, 2017 Issue | Chemical & Engineering News
 

A whole new world for rare earths

How the technologically important metals rose from obscurity to ubiquity
By Stephen K. Ritter
Features
Business

Clearing the Gulf Coast’s chemicals logjam

As a massive wave of chemical plants comes online, companies chart different courses to the market (pp. 18-20)
Business

China readies new environmental liability insurance scheme

Government wants to make it compulsory for manufacturers to buy coverage against environmental damage (pp. 21-22)
News of the Week

Washington, D.C., hosts ACS national meeting

Members take in the eclipse; society narrowly rejects financial support for international chapters
Flow process streamlines assembly of essential antibiotic

ACS meeting news: System makes ciprofloxacin salt in nine minutes without pausing to purify individual synthesis steps
Watching immune proteins and therapeutics diffuse through lymph nodes

ACS meeting news: Microfluidic device provides easy way to monitor cytokine migration
Botanical supplements can inhibit drug-metabolizing enzymes

ACS Meeting News: Licorice extracts used to treat menopausal symptoms could disrupt proper drug metabolism, leading to possible interactions with prescription medication
Triplet diradical cyclobutadiene spotted for the first time

ACS meeting news: Researchers use stabilizing silicon groups to tame the elusive species, a long-sought target of chemists studying aromaticity, chemical bonding, and reaction mechanisms
Copper pairs up to reduce nitrogen oxides in diesel exhaust

ACS Meeting News: Unusual catalytic mechanism plays key role in engine emissions cleanup
Prospecting for new antimicrobial molecules in dragon’s blood

ACS meeting news: Small, positively charged peptides from alligators and Komodo dragons could inspire new ways to fight infections
New effort to develop meatless meat

UC Berkeley, Givaudan partner to make meat alternatives tastier
Novartis and nonprofit launch trials of a novel malaria drug

A single-dose alternative advances as parasites develop resistance to complex standard regimens
European regulators probe Bayer-Monsanto deal

Regulators fret over power the agchem giant would have
Chemical Safety Board officials seek collaboration with ACS

ACS Meeting News: CSB applauds ACS’s recent efforts to elevate the importance of safety
Treated wastewater sludge still harbors antibiotic resistance genes

ACS Meeting News: Findings raise public health concerns because sludge is often spread on farmlands
Departments

Science & Technology



Electrical engineer wants to use 2-D materials to wrap buildings and make synthetic cells

Tomás Palacios of MIT describes his vision for placing electronics everywhere

Skinny nanotubes break aquaporin’s record for moving water

Water molecules slide rapidly through the 0.8-nm-diameter tubes

Water quality revealed in a droplet

A new low-cost method assesses water chemistry by analyzing how it evaporates

One-two punch converts benzenes to cyclohexenes

Tweaks to tungsten-benzene complex enable a tandem addition reaction for making drug intermediates

A new role for nitric oxide in greenhouse gas formation

Better understanding of nitrogen cycling from fertilizer runoff could help control emissions

Steering clear of opioids’ downsides

Researchers develop a model that may be useful for finding compounds that bind to opioid receptors without side effects

Reaction plays favorites in polyols

Ruthenium-catalyzed process zeros in on individual hydroxyls in multihydroxylated compounds

Business



Nonprofit scientists head to industry

Novartis, other drugmakers see discovery talent in academia

Ingevity will buy a pine chemicals business

BASF goes deeper into 3-D printing

SK Capital re-ups investment in Archroma

Dow may exit Argentina shale

Modern Meadow moves to New Jersey

Albemarle to add 200 jobs in North Carolina

Frutarom adds European flavor firms

Monsanto gains a CRISPR platform

AstraZeneca, Ethris sign mRNA agreement

GSK amps up AI with Insilico pact

Samsung, Takeda team for new biologics

J&J deepens TB drug commitment

Business Roundup

Government & Policy



Trump signs FDA user fee legislation

At least 50 million in Pakistan at risk from arsenic-contaminated water

Report provides map for assessing threats from synthetic biology

Industry and academia can improve their partnerships

ACS News

Connecting younger chemists

Newscripts

Cutting-edge food: Pop-up pasta, air-sourced beer, and heat-resistant ice cream

Editor's Page

No place like home

Letters

Reactions

 
 