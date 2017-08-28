August 28, 2017 Issue

Copyright © 2017 American Chemical Society
August 28, 2017 Cover
How the technologically important metals rose from obscurity to ubiquity
How the technologically important metals rose from obscurity to ubiquity(pp. 30-34)
Features
Business
As a massive wave of chemical plants comes online, companies chart different courses to the market (pp. 18-20)
Business
Government wants to make it compulsory for manufacturers to buy coverage against environmental damage (pp. 21-22)
News of the Week
Washington, D.C., hosts ACS national meeting
Members take in the eclipse; society narrowly rejects financial support for international chapters(p.5)
Flow process streamlines assembly of essential antibiotic
ACS meeting news: System makes ciprofloxacin salt in nine minutes without pausing to purify individual synthesis steps(p.6)
Watching immune proteins and therapeutics diffuse through lymph nodes
ACS meeting news: Microfluidic device provides easy way to monitor cytokine migration(p.6)
Botanical supplements can inhibit drug-metabolizing enzymes
ACS Meeting News: Licorice extracts used to treat menopausal symptoms could disrupt proper drug metabolism, leading to possible interactions with prescription medication(p.7)
Triplet diradical cyclobutadiene spotted for the first time
ACS meeting news: Researchers use stabilizing silicon groups to tame the elusive species, a long-sought target of chemists studying aromaticity, chemical bonding, and reaction mechanisms(p.7)
Copper pairs up to reduce nitrogen oxides in diesel exhaust
ACS Meeting News: Unusual catalytic mechanism plays key role in engine emissions cleanup(p.8)
Prospecting for new antimicrobial molecules in dragon’s blood
ACS meeting news: Small, positively charged peptides from alligators and Komodo dragons could inspire new ways to fight infections(p.8)
New effort to develop meatless meat
UC Berkeley, Givaudan partner to make meat alternatives tastier(p.12)
Novartis and nonprofit launch trials of a novel malaria drug
A single-dose alternative advances as parasites develop resistance to complex standard regimens(p.12)
European regulators probe Bayer-Monsanto deal
Regulators fret over power the agchem giant would have(p.13)
Chemical Safety Board officials seek collaboration with ACS
ACS Meeting News: CSB applauds ACS’s recent efforts to elevate the importance of safety(p.16)
Treated wastewater sludge still harbors antibiotic resistance genes
ACS Meeting News: Findings raise public health concerns because sludge is often spread on farmlands(p.16)
Departments
Science & Technology
How the technologically important metals rose from obscurity to ubiquity
Tomás Palacios of MIT describes his vision for placing electronics everywhere
Water molecules slide rapidly through the 0.8-nm-diameter tubes
A new low-cost method assesses water chemistry by analyzing how it evaporates
Tweaks to tungsten-benzene complex enable a tandem addition reaction for making drug intermediates
Better understanding of nitrogen cycling from fertilizer runoff could help control emissions
Researchers develop a model that may be useful for finding compounds that bind to opioid receptors without side effects
Ruthenium-catalyzed process zeros in on individual hydroxyls in multihydroxylated compounds
Business
As a massive wave of chemical plants comes online, companies chart different courses to the market
Government wants to make it compulsory for manufacturers to buy coverage against environmental damage
Novartis, other drugmakers see discovery talent in academia
ACS News
Editor's Page
Letters
