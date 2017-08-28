August 28, 2017 Issue

Science & Technology





A whole new world for rare earths How the technologically important metals rose from obscurity to ubiquity

Electrical engineer wants to use 2-D materials to wrap buildings and make synthetic cells Tomás Palacios of MIT describes his vision for placing electronics everywhere

Skinny nanotubes break aquaporin’s record for moving water Water molecules slide rapidly through the 0.8-nm-diameter tubes

Water quality revealed in a droplet A new low-cost method assesses water chemistry by analyzing how it evaporates

One-two punch converts benzenes to cyclohexenes Tweaks to tungsten-benzene complex enable a tandem addition reaction for making drug intermediates

A new role for nitric oxide in greenhouse gas formation Better understanding of nitrogen cycling from fertilizer runoff could help control emissions

Steering clear of opioids’ downsides Researchers develop a model that may be useful for finding compounds that bind to opioid receptors without side effects