AstraZeneca, Ethris sign mRNA agreement

AstraZeneca will pay Ethris roughly $30 million as part of a five-year collaboration to develop RNA therapies for respiratory diseases. Under the pact, Ethris will develop messenger RNA therapies based on its technology, which allows a nonimmunogenic transcript to be delivered into cells. The companies will work on treatments for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Since 2013 AstraZeneca has been working with Moderna Therapeutics to develop mRNA-based drugs for cardiovascular, metabolic, and renal diseases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter