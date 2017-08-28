Advertisement

August 28, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 34
Advertisement

Lubrizol’s life sciences business will invest $10 million to expand its silicone contract manufacturing site in Franklin, Wis. The 6,600-m² expansion will grow the facility’s product development and production capacity and add clean rooms for making implants and drug-eluting devices.

Eastman Chemical is hiking capacity for glycol-modified polyethylene terephthalate (PETG) at its plant in Kuantan, Malaysia, by 20%. PETG is a durable polyester copolymer used in retail fixtures and signage.

Sun Chemical has acquired Joules Angstrom U.V. Printing Inks, a maker of ultraviolet inks based in Pataskala, Ohio. Sun says the purchase expands its offerings to packaging and other markets.

Syngentahas sold certain herbicides and fungicides marketed in Mexico to American Vanguard. Mexican regulators required the sale before they would allow ChemChina to acquire Syngenta.

DSM will provide its bioerodible polymer technology to Aerie Pharmaceuticals for use in delivering compounds to the eye. Aerie plans to apply the polymer to the developmental small molecule AR-13154.

StanChem has been acquired by Artemis Capital, a private equity firm, for an undisclosed sum. Based in East Berlin, Conn., StanChem makes emulsion polymers, adhesives, and coatings.

Eli Lilly & Co. and Topas Therapeutics will jointly study antigen-specific tolerance induction. The partners will initially focus on antigens that can induce inflammation and autoimmune disease. Topas was spun off from Evotec in early 2016 with $15 million in financing.

CRISPR Therapeutics has formed a two-year research pact with Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer. The partners will use CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing to improve drugs currently in development.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

