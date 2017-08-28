Dow may exit Argentina shale

Dow Chemical is reevaluating its Argentine shale partnership with the state oil company YPF, Argentine energy minister Juan José Aranguren told Bloomberg News in an interview. Dow wouldn’t confirm to C&EN whether it is considering a sale. “Dow, which was an early investor and supporter of both YPF and the government’s strategy, remains fully committed to our strategic relationship with YPF and constantly evaluates new strategic opportunities in every region,” the company says. Dow has been developing shale gas wells in Argentina’s Neuquén province since 2013. The company consumes natural gas at an ethane extraction joint venture and a downstream petrochemical complex in Bahía Blanca, Argentina.
