Frutarom adds European flavor firms

The Israeli flavors and fragrances firm Frutarom is continuing its international shopping spree with its fifth and sixth acquisitions this year. It bought England-based Flavours & Essences, a developer of flavors and natural colors, for $19.5 million. F&E had sales of $17.4 million in the prior 12 months. Frutarom also purchased the Swiss firm Mühlehof Gewürze, which specializes in savory flavors for convenience foods, for $7.0 million. Mühlehof’s sales for the prior 12 months were $3.4 million. Both of the acquired firms focus on local markets and tastes; Frutarom says the moves will increase its market share in Europe.
