GSK amps up AI with Insilico pact

Aiming to bolster its abilities in the hot area of artificial intelligence research, GlaxoSmithKline will collaborate with Insilico Medicine. Under the deal, which follows a pilot pact, GSK will use technology from Baltimore-based Insilico to look for novel biological targets and pathways. Meanwhile, GSK has lost its head of drug discovery and preclinical development, Ian Churcher, to BenevolentBio, a subsidiary of another AI firm, BenevolentAI.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter