Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ingevity will buy a pine chemicals business

by Michael McCoy
August 28, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The pine-based chemicals maker Ingevity has agreed to acquire the pine chemicals business of the paper company Georgia-Pacific for $315 million. The business will add about $105 million in annual sales to Ingevity’s sales, which were $908 million last year. The business produces pine-based tall oil fatty acids, tall oil rosin, and tall oil rosin esters used in adhesives, paints, mining, and other applications. It manufactures most of its products at a plant in Crossett, Ark., that employs 70 people. The sale continues the exit of paper manufacturers from the pine chemicals business. Ingevity itself was formed last year when the paper company MeadWestvaco spun off its chemical business. And Kraton’s pine chemicals business was once part of International Paper. The addition of the Georgia-Pacific business will result in about $11 million in annual savings because of manufacturing optimization and lower logistics costs, Ingevity says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ingevity to close Arkansas plant
Arkema and Clariant slim down
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ingevity will acquire Perstorp’s caprolactone business

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE