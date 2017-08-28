Modern Meadow moves to New Jersey

Modern Meadow, a start-up making lab-derived animal materials, including leather, will move its headquarters from Brooklyn, N.Y., to Nutley, N.J. The 7,300-m² site, on a former Roche campus, will also house lab space and a pilot manufacturing facility. Modern Meadow engineers cells to grow collagen, which self-assembles into fibrils that in turn are converted into leather. New Jersey pitched in tax credits worth up to $32 million. Modern Meadow says it will grow its Brooklyn-based design and research studio.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter