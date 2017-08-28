Monsanto gains a CRISPR platform

Monsanto has signed a deal to use the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform of Seoul, South Korea-based ToolGen to develop products for agriculture. Gene-editing tools can add, delete, or change genes in plants much more quickly than traditional plant breeding and biotechnology methods can, Monsanto says. Monsanto is working to catch up with DuPont Pioneer, the first agricultural company to access CRISPR tools. Early this year Monsanto signed a nonexclusive deal for CRISPR/Cpf1 technology from the Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard.
