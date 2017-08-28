Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

One-two punch converts benzenes to cyclohexenes

Tweaks to tungsten-benzene complex enable a tandem addition reaction for making drug intermediates

by Stephen K. Ritter
August 28, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A reaction scheme shows a tungsten complex in which a trifluoromethyltoluene ligand undergoes dearomatization to form a cyclohexene.

Aromatic compounds are largely untapped as precursors for synthesizing cyclohexadienes and cyclohexenes, typically because of the harsh conditions needed to overcome the stability of the delocalized ring. But Katy B. Wilson has developed a tungsten-mediated reaction system that makes this dearomatization seem easy. Working in W. Dean Harman’s research group at the University of Virginia, Wilson has found that including a trifluoromethyl group on the benzene ligand of a tungsten complex, [trispyrazolylborate]W(NO)[P(CH3)3](η2-benzene), enhances the metal-arene interaction and exerts control over the sequential protonation and attack of two nucleophilic reagents on the aromatic ligand. The result, as Wilson described at the ACS national meeting, is a new tandem addition reaction for preparing highly functionalized trifluoromethylated cyclohexenes with regio- and stereocontrol, such as the example shown (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.7b05118). Harman’s group has a history of using this type of metal complex to induce unexpected reactivity in aryl molecules, including dearomatization of aromatic and heteroaromatic rings and enabling pyridines to undergo Diels-Alder reactions. Dearomatizations are often a key step in building the core structures of natural products and other bioactive compounds. Wilson said the team isn’t out to synthesize natural products but is looking for reactions useful in midstage functionalizations during the optimization of drug leads.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cooperative catalysts produce tough-to-make, nonnatural amino acids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Iron Out [2+2] Cycloadditions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A New Round Of Fluorocyclopropanes﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE