Samsung, Takeda team for new biologics

Samsung Bioepis and Takeda Pharmaceutical are joining to develop new biologic therapies for areas of unmet medical need. The partners’ first program is TAK-671, a treatment for pancreatitis. Samsung Bioepis launched in 2012 as a manufacturer of the generic biologic drugs known as biosimilars. “Takeda’s extensive knowledge and expertise in drug development makes the company an ideal partner for us as we open a new chapter at Samsung Bioepis,” says CEO Christopher Hansung Ko.
