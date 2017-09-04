CROs Mercachem, Syncom to merge

The Dutch pharmaceutical contract research organizations (CROs) Mercachem and Syncom have merged to form Mercachem-Syncom, which has 300 employees—250 of whom are chemists—at facilities in the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. The new company is backed by the investment firm Gilde Healthcare and the pension fund service provider PGGM. It plans further expansion through acquisition and organic growth. “The pharmaceutical industry is demanding a huge bandwidth of highly complex chemistry solutions,” says Syncom CEO Ton Vries.
