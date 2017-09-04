Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 4, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 35

Genetic insights and diagnostic tools are helping scientists navigate toward neurological disease treatments

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 95 | Issue 35
Business

A path to the brain’s secrets

Genetic insights and diagnostic tools are helping scientists navigate toward neurological disease treatments

Looking for methane leaks

Low-cost sensors could help natural gas producers fix a costly and climate-altering problem

Moving chemistry closer to companies

Imperial College London is spending $4 billion to remove barriers between chemists and entrepreneurs

  • Education

    Perspectives: Teaching chemists to code

    Providing undergraduate chemistry majors with computer programming skills can make them more efficient and effective scientists

  • Environment

    U.S. chemical industry seeks delay of new ozone limits

    As EPA moves forward on tighter standard, companies turn to Congress

  • Inorganic Chemistry

    Single-molecule magnet breaks performance records

    Dysprosium complex brings high-density, molecular-level data storage into the realm of possibility

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Cyclic peptide blocks cancer-related pathway

Inhibitor suppresses hedgehog signaling pathway in living cells

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Chemistry poets go beyond the call of duty

 

