A path to the brain’s secrets

September 4, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 35
Genetic insights and diagnostic tools are helping scientists navigate toward neurological disease treatments
Low-cost sensors could help natural gas producers fix a costly and climate-altering problem
Imperial College London is spending $4 billion to remove barriers between chemists and entrepreneurs
Providing undergraduate chemistry majors with computer programming skills can make them more efficient and effective scientists
As EPA moves forward on tighter standard, companies turn to Congress
Dysprosium complex brings high-density, molecular-level data storage into the realm of possibility
Inhibitor suppresses hedgehog signaling pathway in living cells