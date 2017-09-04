Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Chemistry poets go beyond the call of duty

by Stephen K. Ritter
September 4, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Periodic poetry returns

Using element symbols to spell out words reached a new level in 2006 when Dow Chemical produced ads that included the new symbol Hu for humanium. The ads were a bid to show how the “human element” is missing from the chemistry enterprise.

The public relations pitch inspired retired Dow environmental engineer Stacy Leroy Daniels to compose a poem using the symbols for the 111 named elements at that time and Hu, extolling Dow’s vision for capitalizing on humanium’s potential. Titled “HuMn FAcEs IN Th PErIODyK TbLaS,” the poem, which premiered in Newscripts, requires “considerable poetic and chemical license,” Daniels said 11 years ago.

With the Dow-DuPont merger taking place, Daniels is at it again. He has written a poem about the reactive chemistries of new elements being created by the corporate commingling, titled “Matter Becomes Alchenomical.”

The poem describes how dowium (Dw) and dowcorning­ium (Dc) combine, then in a humanium-catalyzed reaction with dupontium (Dp) form an intermediate, DwxDpy, which transforms into the new elements agriculturium (Agr), materialsium (Mat), and specialtium (Spe).

Not one to be bashful, Daniels took the opportunity to read the poem during the open session of Dow’s annual meeting in May. Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris informed Daniels that the poem momentarily caught him “in a state of speechlessium.” Daniels adds that only time will tell whether the reaction of Dw with Dp will be endothermic or exothermic and whether an alchenomical side reaction of turning Pb into Au is irreversible.

Matter Becomes Alchenomical


The Periodic Table: 118 elements, so counted.
The work of many scientists has now amounted
To vast knowledge, not absent of polemicals, expounded.
It seems “light” matter is comprised of chemicals, compounded.

Alchemists transform lead to gold, (if one has gullibility).
Economists claim, “money-growing trees,” are an impossibility.
Just so, alchenomical balances endure constraintability.
Ecological, social, and economical factors insure sustainability.

Periodically, truths, some fundamental and atomical,
Become abstract, complex. Matter becomes alchenomical.
Activists spar with corporations. Financial pundits grow bolder.
Controversial Elements of business, spin round workers and shareholders, unmerciful.

The elements, Dowium [Dw] and Dowcorningium [Dc], react,
Catalyzed by the “human” element, Humanium [Hu], impact,
Dupontium [Dp], form an intermediate, DwxDpy, compact,
As Agriculturium [Agr], Materialsium [Mat], and Specialtium [Spe], extract.

- Stacy Leroy Daniels

Elemental haiku

Not to be outwritten by Daniels’s poetics, science fiction and fantasy writer Mary Soon Lee has created “Elemental Haiku,” an interactive periodic table containing a haiku poem for each of the 118 named elements, plus a closing haiku for element 119, which is not yet synthesized. “Elemental Haiku” was published online by the journal Science on Aug. 4.

An image shows an interactive periodic table in which hovering over an element reveals a haiku poem about the element.
Credit: Science/AAAS
Elemental poetry: An interactive table of haiku.

Haiku are traditional Japanese poems evoking images of the natural world. They consist of 17 moras, or sound units akin to syllables, broken into three lines of five, seven, and five moras.

“I wrote the first couple of haiku, hydrogen and helium, on a whim,” Lee tells Newscripts. “I then decided to see if I could continue all the way to the end of the periodic table.”

Lee says it’s hard for her to pick a favorite, “but I am fond of potassium.” Here’s her haiku on the element K:

Leftmost seat, fourth row,
yearning for the halogens
on the other side.

Turns out this is not the first periodic table of haiku. Lee found out about two others after hers was posted. Since Lee’s table appeared, would-be chemist-poets have been sharing their elemental haiku on Twitter with the hashtag #ChemHaiku. From Newscripts, we’ll close with a haiku for all the periodic tables of haiku:

Periodic poems
from chemists’ sacred table
they’re elemental.

Steve Ritter wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Best of #ChemAtHome
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Book covers and Disney characters—there’s a periodic table for everything
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
#PeriodicPoetry contest winners announced

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE