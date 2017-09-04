Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Coiled nanotube yarn generates electricity when stretched

Scientists have developed “twistrons” that harvest electrical energy from motion

by Emma Hiolski
September 4, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Scanning electron photomicrograph of tightly coiled carbon nanotube.
Credit: University of Texas, Dallas
This scanning electron microscopy image shows a tightly coiled carbon nanotube yarn that can generate electricity when stretched or twisted.
Stretching a tightly coiled carbon nanotube yarn in an electrolyte bath generates enough electricity to power a light-emitting diode (right).
Credit: Science
Stretching a tightly coiled carbon nanotube yarn in an electrolyte bath generates enough electricity to power a light-emitting diode (right).
Credit: Science

A new material could help harvest the energy from ocean waves or even human movement. The material, a carbon nanotube yarn, generates electricity when stretched or twisted.

An international team, led by Seon Jeong Kim of Hanyang University and Ray H. Baughman of the University of Texas, Dallas, made the materials by twisting multiwalled carbon nanotube yarns until they became tightly coiled. Stretching decreases the ability of the yarn to store electrical charge, which increases its voltage, leading to an electrical current (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aam8771).

The scientists also coated the yarns with a gel electrolyte and then interwove the fibers with fabric in a shirt, allowing the researchers to monitor a person’s breathing from the current generated as the person’s chest expanded and contracted. According to Baughman, the team’s “twistrons” generate more than 100 times as much power as similar electricity-generating materials that can be woven into fabric. The twistrons provide enough power to transmit up to 2 kilobytes of data over 100 meters every 10 seconds.

To harvest electricity from near-shore ocean waves, the research team suspended a 10-cm-long twistron weighing only 1 mg between a weight and a balloon in the Gyeongpo Sea, just off the coast of South Korea. The weight anchored one end to the seafloor, and each passing wave pulled the balloon, stretching the coiled nanotube, generating an average of about 2 µW of power.

Large-scale harvesting of ocean wave energy would be limited by the manufacturing cost of these nanotube yarns, however. An important next step “is to take what we’ve learned from these carbon nanotube harvesters and apply it to less expensive materials that are commercially available,” Baughman says.

John A. Rogers, of Northwestern University, calls the twistron technology “a clever type of platform” and adds that it provides a variety of technological opportunities, particularly for powering biomedical monitoring devices.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Transparent Paper Produces Power With Just A Touch
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbon Nanotube Film Detects Terahertz Waves
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Implants Powered By Heart

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE