Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Contracting rings with light

Carboboration reaction creates substituted five-membered rings from trans-cyclohexenes

by Bethany Halford
September 4, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Scheme showinging an example of the ring-contraction reaction in which a substituted cyclohexene reacts with an organoborane to produce a five-membered ring with a quaternary stereocenter and a side chain.

Ring-contracting reactions let chemists create, for example, a five-membered ring from a six-membered ring, giving them a tool for creating complex molecular architectures. Now, chemists at the University of Texas, San Antonio, have developed a ring-contracting reaction with a bonus: It creates a side chain containing a stereocenter on the new five-membered ring (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.7b07128). The reaction is a photoinduced carboboration, which uses light to convert cis-cyclohexenes to more reactive trans-cyclohexenes. These then react with organoboranes via a unique mechanism to produce substituted five-membered rings. Subsequent reactions can convert the resulting boranes to alcohols (example shown), amines, or alkenes. “The reaction offers a new shortcut to five-membered carbocycles and heterocycles from the six-membered ring precursors that are abundant among natural products or that can be easily prepared by the Diels-Alder reaction,” says Oleg V. Larionov, who spearheaded the research effort. “The reaction can also produce molecules with contiguous quaternary stereocenters that are particularly difficult to access synthetically.” The reaction’s discovery corrects work from the 1970s, when chemists first looked at the reaction of trans-cyclohexene and organoboranes and assumed incorrectly that the transformation produced six-membered rings.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Building bridges out of azaarenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flipping from E- to Z-alkenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Forging olefins via decarboxylation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE