Cosmetic testing firm sets up in U.S.

Genoskin, a French provider of human skin tissue used as an alternative to animal testing, has opened a U.S. office in Boston and is raising funds to set up a U.S. production unit next year. Drug, cosmetic, and chemical companies doing toxicological studies use the firm’s skin models, which are based on tissue harvested from plastic surgery patients. Genoskin is a spin-off from the French National Center for Scientific Research and Paul Sabatier University.
