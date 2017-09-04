Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Dispersant kept Deepwater Horizon volatiles from surfacing

by Jyllian Kemsley
September 4, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard
Injecting dispersant at the Macondo wellhead in the Gulf of Mexico reduced oil spill responders' exposure to volatile hydrocarbon species.
Photo of workers deploying oil containment boom.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard
Injecting dispersant at the Macondo wellhead in the Gulf of Mexico reduced oil spill responders' exposure to volatile hydrocarbon species.

Among the many responses to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster, from skimming oil from the Gulf of Mexico’s surface to capping the Macondo well, perhaps the most controversial was injecting dispersant at the wellhead. Dispersant was sprayed on previous surface spills but never injected below the water. In the Deepwater Horizon incident, responders used subsea injection to try to dissolve as much of the released oil and gas in the water as possible to keep the hydrocarbons away from cleanup workers’ lungs and coastal ecosystems. A modeling study now finds that subsea dispersant injection increased hydrocarbon dissolution by 25%, ultimately preventing 27% of petroleum fluids released on a representative day from rising to the surface and reducing workers’ exposure to volatile organic carbon species (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2017, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1612518114). The research team, led by Scott A. Socolofsky of Texas A&M University and J. Samuel Arey of the Eawag research institute, determined that injected dispersant increased hydrocarbon dissolution by reducing the size of hydrocarbon droplets and bubbles, increasing their surface area relative to their volume and slowing their ascent.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dispersants one of many oil cleanup tools, panel says
Drilling into fracking spill rates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oil Rose And Then Fell After Deepwater Horizon Disaster 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE