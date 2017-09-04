Evolva restructures as part of sales drive

The Swiss industrial biotech firm Evolva will reduce its workforce to 100 employees, from 178, to focus on commercializing its fermentation-derived food ingredients and increasing sales. The company makes food and nutraceutical ingredients including resveratrol, stevia, and vanillin via fermentation with modified microbes. Evolva named a new CEO in July; three other executives will step down by the end of the year. Evolva will also consolidate research activities at its headquarters in Reinach.
