Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Platform will split in two

by Marc S. Reisch
September 4, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Platform Specialty Products, the chemical company assembled with much fanfare by investor Martin Franklin beginning in 2013, is splitting into two separate firms: one based on agricultural chemicals and another on specialty chemicals. Franklin, who built Platform with more than $9.4 billion in private equity money, now acknowledges that the firm’s diverse product line is “an impediment to investors’ full appreciation” of its value. His original vision was to build “a portfolio of best-in-class ‘asset-light, high-touch’ businesses.” Platform’s specialty chemical business consists of several assets, the main one being MacDermid Performance Solutions, which Platform acquired for $1.8 billion. Its agriculture operations consist mainly of the off-patent agricultural chemical firm Arysta, acquired for $3.5 billion. Industry reports say Platform decided on the split after it failed to sell the ag operations in early August. Platform says the split should occur sometime in 2018.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Brenntag faces activist pressure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Versum’s Novo will be Ashland’s new CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DowDuPont completes final splits to form DuPont and Corteva

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE