Sumitomo plans big China investment

Sumitomo Chemical will spend $150 million to build an electronic materials plant in Changzhou, Jiangsu, China. The city’s announcement about the plant did not specify when it will open but noted that it will produce “high-purity reagents” for semiconductor manufacturers in eastern China. The Chinese government is implementing a development plan for the country’s semiconductor industry that involves billions of dollars in investment by Chinese and foreign companies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter