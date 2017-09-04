Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Women leave science majors for a host of reasons, study finds

by Andrea Widener
September 4, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Female science majors will drop out of a science field only when presented with multiple signals that they don’t fit, a new study has found. Previous research suggested that women are more likely to drop out ofa science major because of low grades than men are. A team of researchers from Georgetown University looked at eight years of data from a large, private university on the East Coast to test that theory. The study (Natl. Bureau of Economic Research 2017, DOI: 10.3386/w23735)shows that overall, men and women are equally likely to drop a major in response to poor grades. However, women are more likely to drop out of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields if the disciplines are dominated by men. “We find that it takes multiple cues signaling lack of fit with a major to impel students to switch majors,” the authors write. They also found that high school preparation and the racial and gender composition of the faculty have little impact on whether a woman drops a science major.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE