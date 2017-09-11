ACS Midwest Regional Meeting 2017

Credit: Shutterstock

The ACS Wakarusa Valley Local Section will host the 2017 ACS Midwest Regional Meeting (MWRM) at the University of Kansas (KU), Lawrence, on Oct. 18–20. General chairs are Tom Prisinzano and Joe Heppert, both of the University of Kansas. The program chair is Blake Peterson, also of the University of Kansas.

MWRM 2017 at a glance

▸ Dates: Oct. 18–20 ▸ Location: University of Kansas, Lawrence ▸ Information contacts: Tom Prisinzano, prisinza@ku.edu, and Joe Heppert, jheppert@ku.edu, general chairs; Blake Peterson, brpeters@ku.edu, program chair ▸ Website: mwrm2017.sites.acs.org

Technical program. Highlights include a day of programming on “Catalysts & Catalytic Technologies for Fuels, Chemicals & the Environment,” programming focused on nanomaterials and their applications in energy and catalysis, and two sessions titled “Chemical Biology of Microbial Processes.” For those interested in starting a company in the pharmaceutical industry, entrepreneurs will present a symposium and an interactive workshop on small business development.

ACS technical divisions sponsoring symposia include Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Education, Colloid & Surface Chemistry, Energy & Fuels, Inorganic Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, and Small Chemical Businesses.

Workshops. On-site career development programming will be available. For graduate students and postdocs, the “Finding Yourself: Identifying a Career That Matches Your Strengths & Values” workshop on Friday, Oct. 20, will highlight various career options and how to prepare for them.

The “Networking: How To Get Started” workshop is for not only undergraduate and graduate students but also recent graduates and experienced professionals considering a career change. Participants will learn which types of questions create a natural flow in a networking conversation. The course will also help attendees create a networking plan to locate and obtain their ideal job in the federal government.

Undergraduate programming. A graduate school fair will take place on Friday, Oct. 20. Applications for schools that wish to participate in the fair are available on the MWRM website. Undergraduates can also participate in an undergraduate ice cream social on Friday between the undergraduate poster session and the graduate school fair.

Secondary science teacher programming. A half-day program for secondary science teachers will be held at the KU School of Pharmacy on Saturday, Oct. 21. Registration for the session is free, and breakfast will be provided. See the conference website for the program and details.

Exposition. A welcoming reception on Wednesday evening featuring a Sci-Mix poster session will help kick off the exposition, which will run through Friday. The expo will give attendees a great opportunity to learn about the latest products on the market. Applications for exhibitors are available on the meeting’s website.

Awards. On Thursday evening, the Midwest Regional Award will be presented to Christer B. Aakeröy of Kansas State University. The award is sponsored by the ACS St. Louis Local Section. Several other awards will also be presented at the meeting, including the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Midwest Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, the Partners for Progress & Prosperity Regional Award, the Midwest Regional Graduate Award Symposium, the 2017 MWRM Undergraduate Student Poster Awards Competition, and the new Graduate Inorganic Award Honoring Professor Paul R. Sharp.

Social events. On Wednesday afternoon, ACS Board members will be available in the Kansas Memorial Union to meet and greet ACS members, and a welcome reception will take place there in the evening.

Lodging and registration. Early-bird registration for the meeting ends at 11:59 PM CDT on Sept. 15, but registration at the on-site rate will be available through the end of the meeting.

Hotel rooms may be reserved at a reduced rate at the Oread Hotel, which is one block from the Kansas Memorial Union, until 11:59 PM CDT on Sept. 18. Additional blocks of rooms are available at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Lawrence, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Lawrence Downtown, and SpringHill Suites by Marriott Lawrence.

For individuals staying at hotels remote from the Kansas Memorial Union, shuttle buses will run every half hour from the Lawrence DoubleTree, TownePlace Suites Lawrence, and SpringHill Suites Lawrence from 7 AM to 6 PM. Participants can also choose to park in the pay lot connected to the Memorial Union.