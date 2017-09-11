Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 11, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 36

Top-selling organophosphate insecticide is at the heart of U.S. political, legal fight

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 95 | Issue 36
Environment

U.S. EPA’s chlorpyrifos decision spurs pushback

Top-selling organophosphate insecticide is at the heart of U.S. political, legal fight

Women in the chemical industry 2017

Latest C&EN survey shows that women are slowly consolidating corporate gains

Seeking materials to send unbreakable codes

Scientists want to develop photonic materials to bring quantum communication closer to reality

  • Women In Science

    These women scientists should have won the Nobel

    Chemists argue that the following 13 women deserved a prize

  • Adhesives

    Periodic graphics: The chemistry of glue

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning untangles the molecular components of various adhesives.

Science Concentrates

Synthetic simplification of hallucinogen pays off

ChemRxiv paper discloses total synthesis of salvinorin A analog that suppresses itch in mice

Business & Policy Concentrates

