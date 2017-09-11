U.S. EPA’s chlorpyrifos decision spurs pushback
Top-selling organophosphate insecticide is at the heart of U.S. political, legal fight
September 11, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 36
Latest C&EN survey shows that women are slowly consolidating corporate gains
Scientists want to develop photonic materials to bring quantum communication closer to reality
Chemists argue that the following 13 women deserved a prize
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning untangles the molecular components of various adhesives.
ChemRxiv paper discloses total synthesis of salvinorin A analog that suppresses itch in mice