Asahi and Bluestar form Chinese venture

Asahi Kasei and China National Bluestar, a subsidiary of ChemChina, will form a venture to produce the engineering polymer poly(phenylene ether) (PPE) in Nantong, eastern China. The venture will combine Bluestar’s processes for making PPE and the intermediate 2,6-xylenol with Asahi’s know-how in modifying PPE with other polymers, glass fiber, flame retardants, and other additives. Their facility will include a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year PPE plant and a 20,000-metric-ton plant for compounded materials.
