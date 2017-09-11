Bioverativ, Bicycle sign peptide pact

Bioverativ and Bicycle Therapeutics will work together to develop treatments for hemophilia and sickle cell disease. Under the pact, Bicycle scores $10 million up front and $4 million in research funding from Bioverativ, a blood disorder company that was spun off of Biogen earlier this year. Bicycle will develop chemically constrained peptides, which combine the target specificity of an antibody with the tissue penetration of a small molecule, through lead optimization. Bioverativ will handle preclinical and clinical studies.
