Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

September 11, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Air Liquide has licensed a Mitsubishi Chemical process for producing butadiene by butene dehydrogenation. Air Liquide, which supplies butadiene technologies to other firms, notes that the Mitsubishi process allows butadiene to be made at chemical complexes that use feedstocks other than naphtha.

Yuhuang Chemical has awarded Amec Foster Wheeler a $604 million contract to help build its planned methanol plant in St. James Parish, La. The $1.85 billion plant will be the largest grassroots Chinese chemical investment on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Reliance Industries will acquire Kemrock Industries, an Indian producer of carbon fiber composites. Reliance, also of India, says the purchase will mark its entry into the composites business.

Clariant will make a low single-digit million-dollar investment in its oil services sites in Midland, Texas, and Clinton, Okla., The investment will be completed by the end of the year and includes new or expanded technical labs at both locations.

Sika is acquiring KVK Holding, a building products maker with $44 million in annual sales. Based in Prague, KVK operates three mortar plants, two bituminous membrane plants, and one expanded polystyrene insulation plant.

Frutarom Industries is on the acquisition trail again, this time agreeing to purchase 51% of Israeli competitor Turpaz Perfume & Flavor Extracts for $13 million. Turpaz has annual sales of $6 million and is Frutarom’s seventh acquisition this year.

Lonza will increase contract production of Portola Pharmaceuticals’ AndexXa, a modified human Factor Xa under FDA review as a blood coagulant. Lonza’s Visp, Switzerland, plant will join its Porrino, Spain, facility as a production site.

Sanofi will work with Axxam, an Italian contract research organization, to optimize small molecules targeting a range of central nervous system diseases. Axxam was formed in 2001 as a Bayer spin-off.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

JCG will build Chugai Pharmaceutical’s API plant
Bachem inks peptide supply pact
Ube to acquire API Corp. from Mitsubishi Chemical

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE