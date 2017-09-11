Chinese firm acquires Canadian contractor

The Chinese biopharmaceutical firm 3SBio has agreed to buy Therapure Biomanufacturing, a biologics contract manufacturer, for $290 million. Based outside Toronto, Therapure employs about 340 people in North America. 3SBio says the acquisition will add North American purification and plasma source technologies to its Chinese mammalian cell culture capabilities. In 2014, 3SBio acquired Sirton, an Italian contract manufacturer of injectable drugs. Based in Shenyang, northern China, 3SBio produces biotech and chemical drugs for its own brands and for other firms.
