Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Lilly to cut jobs, close R&D sites

Some 3,500 positions will be shed amid latest research shake-up

by Lisa M. Jarvis
September 7, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Eli Lilly & Co. is making deep cuts to its research engine as its new CEO tries to right the course of what some industry experts see as a wayward ship. The firm will shed roughly 3,500 jobs, more than 8% of its workforce, and shut down two research sites.

More than half of the job cuts will come from the U.S., many through a voluntary early retirement program, Lilly says. Research sites in Bridgewater, N.J., and Shanghai will be shuttered. An animal health drug plant in Larchwood, Iowa, will close.

Overall, the cuts will save the company about $500 million annually. Lilly says it will pocket half the savings and put the rest into new product launches and expanding the market for existing products.

The move follows a shake-up to Lilly’s oncology portfolio. In July, CEO David Ricks said 10 cancer treatments in Phase I and Phase II studies will be licensed out or partnered. Instead, the company will focus more on finding cancer treatments outside its own labs.

Among big pharma companies, Lilly has an outsize reliance on older products, according to an analysis by the market intelligence group Evaluate Pharma. And although it did manage to launch a handful of products in recent years, they haven’t been lucrative enough to offset the loss of patent protection on top-selling drugs.

Moreover, the company has been plagued by woes in its late-stage pipeline. Among the recent setbacks was a delay in the new drug application filing for baricitinib, a JAK inhibitor for rheumatoid arthritis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Japan’s Eisai Trims Headcount In U.S.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lilly Poised To Cut R&D Spending In 2014
Biopharmaceuticals: Ariad and Dendreon cut jobs after setbacks with marketed drugs﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE