Merck buys cancer firm Rigontec

Bolstering its immuno-oncology pipeline, Merck & Co. will pay roughly $135 million to acquire the German biotech firm Rigontec. The deal adds RNA-based therapies targeting the retinoic acid-inducible gene I (RIG-I) pathway, a component of the innate immune system, and includes a RIG-I agonist in Phase I studies as a cancer treatment. Investors in Rigontec, which was spun off of the University of Bonn in 2014, could receive another $415 million if certain milestones are reached.
