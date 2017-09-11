P&G to divulge fragrance ingredients

Procter & Gamble says it will disclose all fragrance ingredients in its consumer products portfolio down to 0.01%. By the end of 2019, P&G’s website will divulge fragrances for more than 2,000 products sold in the U.S. and Canada to “build greater trust in the quality and safety of all our products,” the firm says. The Environmental Working Group, an advocacy organization that tracks ingredients in consumer products, applauded the move. Earlier this year, Unilever said it will disclose fragrance ingredients down to 0.01% in home and personal care products by 2018.
