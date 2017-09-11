Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Sanofi ends Zika vaccine research

Other vaccine efforts continue, even as virus abates

by Lisa M. Jarvis
September 11, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Public Health Image Library
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are the primary carrier of the Zika virus.
photo of mosquito
Credit: Public Health Image Library
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are the primary carrier of the Zika virus.

Citing reduced funding from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority (BARDA), drugmaker Sanofi is shutting down development of its vaccine for Zika virus.

Last year, BARDA committed $43.2 million to support the manufacture and Phase II clinical study of Sanofi’s Zika vaccine. Now, the government organization is limiting its contract with Sanofi to a Zika surveillance study, the results of which could benefit all vaccines in the pipeline. Although Sanofi will no longer pursue the Phase II study, the goal is to get the project to a point where it can be easily restarted if Zika roars back.

Zika was declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization in early 2016 after several thousand Brazilian women infected during a spring 2015 outbreak gave birth to infants with microcephaly—a rare condition that causes babies to have smaller-than-expected heads and brains.

Since that time, industry, academic, and government researchers have been trying to understand the virus and develop drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines against it.

Clinical trials of several other Zika vaccines continue. But even as infectious disease experts laud the speed at which those products are moving toward commercialization, they warn that vaccines are not a panacea for a virus like Zika.

“One of the things we’ve learned in recent years with Zika, dengue, and West Nile is there are no easy solutions for these ecologically complex mosquito-borne arbovirus diseases,” says David M. Morens, senior adviser to the director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases.

The problem, Morens explains, is that vaccines are helpful for controlling major outbreaks, but viruses tend to flare up, peter out, and then pop up again in small, unpredictable clusters. In Puerto Rico, the hardest-hit U.S. territory, new cases of Zika dropped from nearly 35,000 in 2016 to less than 500 so far this year. Although everyone is happy to see the virus abate, it leaves public health officials with a quandary: Who, if anyone, should be vaccinated?

Still, Morens is encouraged by the number of Zika vaccines in the pipeline. “Show me a time when we’ve done so much in such a short period of time for any disease—I just can’t think of any,” he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Another HIV vaccine fails, highlighting longstanding challenges in the field
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Vaccines could make big Ebola outbreaks a thing of the past
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
COVID-19 vaccines and antibodies advance even faster than expected

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE