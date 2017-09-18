Credit: Visit Loveland

The ACS Colorado Local Section will host the 2017 Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting (RMRM) at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Loveland, Colo., from Wednesday, Oct. 25, to Saturday, Oct. 28.

RMRM 2017 at a glance ▸ Dates: Oct. 25–28 ▸ Location: Loveland, Colo. ▸ Information contacts: General chair, Michael D. Mosher, michael.mosher@unco.edu; program chair, Richard Schwenz, richard.schwenz@unco.edu ▸ Website: rmrm2017.sites.acs.org

The general chair is Michael D. Mosher of the University of Northern Colorado, and the program chair is Richard Schwenz of the University of Northern Colorado.

Technical program. The theme of the meeting is “Energy in the Rockies.” Special symposia and invited presentations will focus on the application of chemistry to the production, management, evaluation, and study of energy.

In addition to technical sessions in each major subdiscipline of chemistry and biochemistry, programming will also include symposia titled “Chemistry of Beer & Brewing Products,” “Catalysis & Green Chemistry,” “The Future of Chemical Education,” “Inhibitor Design & Studies in Medicinal Chemistry,” and “Radioanalytical Nuclear Chemistry.”

The meeting will kick off on Wednesday evening with a welcome reception, exposition, and Sci-Mix poster session. The poster session will be held in the exhibition hall, and hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.

Workshops. ACS Career Services will present workshops on Friday morning titled “Setting Yourself Up for Success in an Interview” and “Finding Yourself: Identifying a Career That Matches Your Strengths & Values.” These workshops are for not only graduate and undergraduate students but also recent grads and experienced professionals considering a career change. ACS Career Services will be available for résumé and curriculum vitae review on Friday afternoon.

Undergraduate programming. Undergraduate programming for the meeting will include evening symposia and events. A career panel on Thursday afternoon will explore various positions for chemists after graduation. Undergraduates can also relax between sessions in the undergraduate hospitality suite.

Exposition. A reception on Wednesday evening will help kick off the exposition, which will run through Friday lunch. The expo will offer an opportunity to learn about the latest products on the market and graduate school opportunities in the region. Applications for exhibitors are available on the meeting’s website.

Awards. Several awards will be presented at the meeting. These include the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Rocky Mountain Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Partners for Progress & Prosperity Award. The awards banquet and reception will take place on Thursday evening.

Social events. Meeting attendees are invited to participate in the Women Chemists Committee Breakfast and the Young Chemists Committee Lunch on Thursday and the Senior Chemists Committee Lunch on Friday. ACS governance will host a Friday afternoon break to talk about issues of importance to ACS members.

The Craft Brew & Cider Walkabout tour, which is available on both Thursday and Friday, will take participants on a walking tour of the brewers and cider makers of Old Town Fort Collins. The Trail of Terror Ghost Tour on Friday will take participants on a guided walking ghost tour of Old Town Fort Collins’s most famous haunts. Meeting attendees can also attend a hockey game or rodeo.