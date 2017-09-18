Confronting sexual harassment in chemistry

September 18, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 37
Awareness is growing among academic departments and scientific societies about the potential damage to individuals and the discipline
Awareness is growing among academic departments and scientific societies about the potential damage to individuals and the discipline
European materials firms take positions as electric car adoption accelerates
DNA profiling methods have become faster, more sensitive, and more user-friendly since the first murderer was caught with help from genetic evidence
Researchers design nonconventional monomers that enhance the optical and electronic properties of conjugated materials
Molecular biologist Jonathan Scheiman studies the gut flora of elite athletes to understand what makes them unique
Presence of certain bacteria in pregnant mice lead to abnormal brain wiring and autismlike behaviors in offspring
IBM system calculates ground states of lithium hydride and beryllium hydride