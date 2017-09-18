Advertisement

September 18, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 37

Awareness is growing among academic departments and scientific societies about the potential damage to individuals and the discipline

Volume 95 | Issue 37
ACS Meeting News

Confronting sexual harassment in chemistry

Awareness is growing among academic departments and scientific societies about the potential damage to individuals and the discipline

Metal prices challenge battery sector

European materials firms take positions as electric car adoption accelerates

Thirty years of DNA forensics: How DNA has revolutionized criminal investigations

DNA profiling methods have become faster, more sensitive, and more user-friendly since the first murderer was caught with help from genetic evidence

  • Materials

    Chemists build a zoo of new polymer building blocks

    Researchers design nonconventional monomers that enhance the optical and electronic properties of conjugated materials

  • Biological Chemistry

    Do athletes’ microbiomes make them fitter than the rest of us?

    Molecular biologist Jonathan Scheiman studies the gut flora of elite athletes to understand what makes them unique

  • Microbiome

    Mother’s gut microbes could be linked to autismlike disorders in children

    Presence of certain bacteria in pregnant mice lead to abnormal brain wiring and autismlike behaviors in offspring

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

Quantum computing goes beyond hydrogen and helium

IBM system calculates ground states of lithium hydride and beryllium hydride

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

2017 Ig Nobel Prizes

 

