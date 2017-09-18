Alexion cuts 20% and moves to Boston

Rare-disease drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals will cut 20% of its workforce, about 600 jobs, and move its headquarters to Boston, leaving about 450 positions behind in New Haven, Conn. The move comes amid controversy over aggressive sales practices for Alexion’s drug Soliris, which treats rare blood diseases, that led to the ousting of its CEO. The downsizing includes the shuttering of a plant in Smithfield, R.I., and the end of partnerships with Moderna Therapeutics and Arbutus Biopharma.
