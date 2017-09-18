Amie Norton wins inaugural CWD travel award

Amie Norton, who recently earned her Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, is the recipient of the inaugural ACS Committee on Chemists with Disabilities (CWD) Travel Award. The award encourages undergraduate and graduate students and postdocs with disabilities to participate in ACS national meetings.
Among Norton’s research accomplishments is the discovery of how to design materials for highly selective and sensitive anion sensing. She received the $3,000 award during the ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C., in August and presented a talk titled “Cracking Down on Vapochromic Materials: Vapor-Induced Stress in Gas Sensing Platinum Salts.”
