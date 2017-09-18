Analytical Division presents awards

The ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry has announced the 2017 recipients of its awards, which recognize important contributions to the major scientific aspects of the discipline. The awards were presented during a symposium at the fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.
Paul W. Bohn, Arthur J. Schmitt Professor of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering and professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Notre Dame, is the winner of the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry Award in Electrochemistry. Bohn’s research interests include electrochemical nanotechnology, integrated nanofluidics and microfluidics for personal diagnostics, and correlated chemical imaging.
Matthew F. Bush, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Washington is the recipient of the Arthur F. Findeis Award for Achievements by a Young Analytical Scientist, sponsored by Altria.
Bush’s research focuses on the development of mass-spectrometry-based approaches for elucidating the structures, assembly, and dynamics of protein complexes.
Robert M. Corn, professor of chemistry at the University of California, Irvine, is the winner of the Award in Chemical Instrumentation, sponsored by Dow Chemical.
Corn’s research interests include the development of single-nanoparticle solid-phase reversible immobilization, on-chip templated biosynthesis of protein microarrays for biosensing, and fabrication of nanostructured interfaces with unique optical and physical properties.
Frances S. Ligler, Lampe Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering in the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering at North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, is the winner of the Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Analytical Chemistry. Ligler is working in the fields of biosensors, tissue-on-chip technology, and microfluidics.
Kevin A. Schug, Shimadzu Distinguished Professor of Analytical Chemistry at the University of Texas, Arlington, received the J. Calvin Giddings Award for Excellence in Education. His research focuses on the theory and application of separation science and mass spectrometry for solving a variety of analytical and physical chemistry problems.
Zhong-Qun Tian, director of the Collaborative Innovation Center of Chemistry for Energy Materials and a professor of physical chemistry at Xiamen University, is the recipient of the Award in Spectrochemical Analysis. Tian’s research interests are in surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy, spectro-electrochemistry, plasmonics, and molecular assembly.
