Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Analytical Division presents awards

by Linda Wang
September 18, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry has announced the 2017 recipients of its awards, which recognize important contributions to the major scientific aspects of the discipline. The awards were presented during a symposium at the fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.

Paul W. Bohn, Arthur J. Schmitt Professor of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering and professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Notre Dame, is the winner of the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry Award in Electrochemistry. Bohn’s research interests include electrochemical nanotechnology, integrated nanofluidics and microfluidics for personal diagnostics, and correlated chemical imaging.

Matthew F. Bush, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Washington is the recipient of the Arthur F. Findeis Award for Achievements by a Young Analytical Scientist, sponsored by Altria.

Bush’s research focuses on the development of mass-spectrometry-based approaches for elucidating the structures, assembly, and dynamics of protein complexes.

Robert M. Corn, professor of chemistry at the University of California, Irvine, is the winner of the Award in Chemical Instrumentation, sponsored by Dow Chemical.

Corn’s research interests include the development of single-nanoparticle solid-phase reversible immobilization, on-chip templated biosynthesis of protein microarrays for biosensing, and fabrication of nanostructured interfaces with unique optical and physical properties.

Frances S. Ligler, Lampe Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering in the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering at North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, is the winner of the Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Analytical Chemistry. Ligler is working in the fields of biosensors, tissue-on-chip technology, and microfluidics.

Kevin A. Schug, Shimadzu Distinguished Professor of Analytical Chemistry at the University of Texas, Arlington, received the J. Calvin Giddings Award for Excellence in Education. His research focuses on the theory and application of separation science and mass spectrometry for solving a variety of analytical and physical chemistry problems.

Zhong-Qun Tian, director of the Collaborative Innovation Center of Chemistry for Energy Materials and a professor of physical chemistry at Xiamen University, is the recipient of the Award in Spectrochemical Analysis. Tian’s research interests are in surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy, spectro-electrochemistry, plasmonics, and molecular assembly.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Willard Gibbs Award to Zhenan Bao
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2019 Boys-Rahman Award to Gregory Voth
Analytical Division presents 2019 awards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE