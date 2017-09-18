CHAS presents awards

The ACS Division of Chemical Health & Safety (CHAS) presented several awards during the ACS fall national meeting in Washington, D.C. The division awards recognize outstanding leadership and service in the field of chemical health and safety.
Stanford University’s Department of Chemistry and Department of Environmental Health & Safety received the 2017 CHAS SafetyStratus College & University Health & Safety Award for an outstanding undergraduate chemical safety program.
Monona Rossol, president of Arts, Crafts & Theater Safety in New York City, received the 2017 CHAS Howard Fawcett Chemical Health & Safety Award for outstanding contributions to chemical health and safety.
Robert H. Hill Jr., retiree from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, is the winner of the 2017 CHAS Tillmanns-Skolnick Award for his outstanding long-term service to the division. Hill is a past chair of the committee.
The division awarded its CHAS Fellows designation to Lawrence M. Gibbs of Stanford University; Dennis C. Hendershot of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers; Hill; Kimberly B. Jeskie of Oak Ridge National Laboratory; Ken Kretchman of North Carolina State University; Peter Reinhardt of Yale University; Rossol; and Ellen Sweet of Cornell University.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
