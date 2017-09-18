Companies pair up for natural colors

The Japanese pigment firm DIC and Fermentalg, a French microalgae specialist, have signed a multiyear agreement to develop natural food colorings. Fermentalg will contribute its biotechnology platform and bank of microalgae strains, while DIC will bring applied research and commercial expertise to the partnership. Microalgae-derived phycocyanin is the main blue pigment used in natural food coloring. DIC says it supplies 90% of the natural blue coloring market from a facility in California.
