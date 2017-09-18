Dallas-Fort Worth Section presents awards

Laszlo Prokai,Robert A. Welch Chair in Biochemistry at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, is the winner of the Wilfred T. Doherty Research & Service Award. The award is given annually by the Dallas-Fort Worth Section to a chemist or chemical engineer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for significant achievements in research, teaching, and service. Prokai’s research focuses on therapeutic agents targeting the central nervous system through prodrug approaches.
The award consists of a $1,500 honorarium and an engraved plaque. The award honors the memory of Wilfred T. (Doc)Doherty, one of the founding trustees and later president of the Welch Foundation, a Texas-based philanthropic organization that supports chemical research.
Jo. L. King, a chemistry teacher at Heritage High School in Frisco, Texas, is the recipient of the section’s $1,000 Werner Schulz Award, which honors outstanding high school chemistry teachers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
