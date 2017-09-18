Evotec and Abivax in small-molecule pact

The contract research firm Evotec will work with Abivax, a French biotech company, to develop new treatments for viral diseases. Abivax has developed a library of more than 1,000 small molecules designed to inhibit mRNA biogenesis. At its facility in Toulouse, France, Evotec will optimize Abivax’s drug candidates and help develop new drugs for influenza, Dengue, and other viral infections. Abivax’s lead candidate, ABX464, is in Phase II clinical trials as an HIV/AIDS treatment.
