Janssen drops hepatitis C treatment

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen division says it will halt development of the hepatitis C treatment JNJ-4178, citing rising numbers of existing therapies. JNJ-4178 is a cocktail of three small-molecule antivirals: AL-335, obtained when Janssen acquired Alios BioPharma for $1.75 billion; simeprevir, licensed from Medivir; and odalasvir from Achillion Pharmaceuticals. Share prices at Medivir and Achillion fell by double digits after the news. Janssen says it will shift emphasis toward hepatitis B therapies.
