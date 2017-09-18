Jeff Seeman presents Wheeler Lecture

Jeffrey I. Seeman, visiting senior research scholar at the University of Richmond, has been named the 2017 Wheeler Lecturer by the Royal Society of Chemistry. Seeman delivered his lecture at a meeting of the History Group of the Royal Society of Chemistry in London in May.
The society names a Wheeler Lecturer about every two years to honor someone who has significantly contributed to the history of chemistry.
Seeman’s interests include the history and sociology of science. His Wheeler Lecture was titled “R. B. Woodward: His Unpublished Letters & His Lighter Side.”
